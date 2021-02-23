Above average temperatures are back

REST OF THE WEEK: It will once again be mild tomorrow with increasing clouds through the day. A shower or two is possible by evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Expect off and on clouds Thursday with scattered showers throughout the day Friday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will go down slightly behind the front, so temperatures will be in the mid 50s and lows will be near 40.