Above average temperatures are back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect plenty of sunshine with above average temperatures. Highs will reach upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: It will remain clear tonight with low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will once again be mild tomorrow with increasing clouds through the day. A shower or two is possible by evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Expect off and on clouds Thursday with scattered showers throughout the day Friday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will go down slightly behind the front, so temperatures will be in the mid 50s and lows will be near 40.
WEEKEND: Expect more clouds and rain will be possible both days. Highs will be in the lower 60s with lows in the 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
