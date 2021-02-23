Above average temperatures for next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a pleasant February morning with temperatures in the 40s and a clear sky. With sunshine and a southwest breeze, high temperatures will be about 8 degrees above average today. Temperatures will climb to the mid 60s this afternoon. It will remain clear tonight with low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 64 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 45 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will once again be warm tomorrow with highs in the 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Clouds will increase Wednesday ahead of our next cold front, but rain looks to hold off until Friday. There will be scattered showers throughout the day Friday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will go down slightly behind the front, so temperatures will be in the mid 50s and lows will be near 40.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature more clouds and rain will be possible both days. Right now rain chances look low on Saturday, but showers are likely Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 60s with lows in the 50s.
