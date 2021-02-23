Bartlett Baptist to supply residents with clean drinking water

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett Baptist Church will be distributing clean drinking water for Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers and anyone in need starting this Wednesday.
Although MLGW’s current boil water advisory doesn’t affect the City of Bartlett, Bartlett Baptist Church wants to help ensure others in neighboring communities have access to clean water.
Beginning Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. the church, located at 3465 Kirby Whitten Pkwy will allow people to fill containers with fresh water.
The church was this services will continue Monday through Thursday during that time until MLGW lifts the advisory.
“It is important to note that the City of Bartlett’s water department doesn’t expect the increase of water usage from Bartlett Baptist Church to adversely affect residents who get water from the City of Bartlett. However, if a decrease in pressure or quality is detected, Bartlett Baptist Church will cease this outreach opportunity,” said Bartlett Baptist Church officials in a news release.
