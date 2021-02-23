Best Life: Tax Time! COVID-19 impacting your W-2?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Tax season is here! Your job, health, and finances may look a little different in the year of COVID-19, and that doesn’t stop with taxes. At one point, 42 percent of Americans were working from home, but according to a poll by the American Institute of CPAs, 71 percent were not aware that working remotely in other states can have an impact on the amount of state taxes owed. What else do you need to know before you file?