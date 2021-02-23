Man charged with embezzlement after allegedly stealing nearly $300K

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The former City of Columbus Chief Financial Officer Milton Rawle, Jr., was arrested for reportedly embezzling money from the city.
According to police, he embezzled nearly $300,000 by transferring thousands of public money to his own bank account.
Rawle was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in August 2020 after being indicted. Officials issued a $354,896.27 demand letter upon his arrest.
A judge gave him the maximum sentence which is 20 years in prison.
The Auditor’s office has already recovered nearly $250,000 of Rawle’s demand, according to reports.
“Another investigation—this time into one of the largest municipal embezzlements in recent memory in Mississippi—and another guilty plea,” said Auditor White. “With this prison sentence, law enforcement and the courts have sent the message that stealing taxpayer dollars is not a victimless crime. There are serious consequences for embezzlers in Mississippi. Anyone else thinking of stealing is now on notice.”
