Memphis City Council to vote on resolution opposing Byhalia Pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday, the Memphis City Council will vote on a resolution opposing the Byhalia Pipeline, a pipeline that would cut through southwest Memphis and north Mississippi.
Celebrities have spoken out against the construction of the pipeline, including Jane Fonda and Danny Glover.
U.S. representative from Memphis, Steven Cohen, has written a letter to President Joe Biden asking Biden to rescind a permit for the pipeline. Cohen said it could cut over the Memphis Sand Aquifer and could potentially contaminate the City of Memphis’ source of drinking water.
In the letter, Cohen wrote, “Southwest Memphis is already burdened by dozens of industrial facilities, and subjecting those Black communities to more environmental degradation is wrong.”
On the Byhalia Connection’s site, they claim that before construction begins they develop routes to, “limit the project’s impact to landowners, the community and the environment.”
Their plan is to start construction this year.
Residents have been protesting the pipeline. There’s another protest planned for Tuesday, organized by the Memphis community against the pipeline. Beginning at noon, they will start at the National Civil Rights Museum and make their way to city hall.
