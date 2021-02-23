Memphis Public Works crews begin repairs on thousands of potholes after winter storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The snow and ice may be gone but they left behind another big undertaking for Public Works crews: potholes.
“These are the same employees, for the most part, who worked through the snow and ice event. We’ve asked a lot of them; we depend on them to help us move to this next phase,” said Robert Knecht, Memphis Public Works Director.
These crews will now fix potholes caused by last week’s winter storms.
”We’ll break up the city into sections, to quadrants, assigning crews to those areas to drive and navigate all those city streets focusing on major thoroughfares and secondary streets and residential streets as well,” said Knecht.
The city is relying on the public to call 311 to notify them of potholes as well. Public Works will likely have thousands of potholes to fill and they’re warning drivers to use caution.
”We’re having to direct traffic and block traffic. So, we’re really wanting to put the word out to slow down,” said Knecht.
Work does not end there. The need for more road work could be on the horizon since MLGW is having to go underground to fix water lines.
”It’s possible that we’re going to have to do more cutting and patching later to address that fact that they had to do an emergency cut to get down to repair a water line,” explained Knecht.
Given the extent of the winter storm in Memphis, and the continued closures of city offices this week, wait times to get a pothole fixed could take up to 10 days.
