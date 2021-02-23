Memphis Zoo searching for 150 new employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is looking to hire 150 new seasonal employees. According to a news release, the Memphis Zoological Society plans to add new positions to its customer service and team lead positions.
Positions are open in the following areas:
- Culinary
- Retail
- Guest Services
- Rides
- Education
- Membership
Part-time, full-time positions, and internships are also currently available. Interested applicants can apply at memphiszoo.org/careers.
“At the Memphis Zoo, we create adventures while saving wildlife. We are seeking energetic, fun, responsible and service-orientated applicants for seasonal employment opportunities,” said Austin Brown Director of Human Resources.
