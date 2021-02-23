Memphis Zoo searching for 150 new employees

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 11:27 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is looking to hire 150 new seasonal employees. According to a news release, the Memphis Zoological Society plans to add new positions to its customer service and team lead positions.

Positions are open in the following areas:

  • Culinary
  • Retail
  • Guest Services
  • Rides
  • Education
  • Membership

Part-time, full-time positions, and internships are also currently available. Interested applicants can apply at memphiszoo.org/careers.

“At the Memphis Zoo, we create adventures while saving wildlife. We are seeking energetic, fun, responsible and service-orientated applicants for seasonal employment opportunities,” said Austin Brown Director of Human Resources.

