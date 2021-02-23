Mid-South restaurants raise money for DeSoto County deputy injured in DUI crash

Mid-South restaurants raise money for DeSoto County deputy injured in DUI crash
Marco's Pizza raises money for injured deputy (Source: Marco's Pizza)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 23, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 4:06 PM

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two more restaurants in DeSoto County pitched in to help a deputy who was critically injured in a DUI crash earlier this month.

Related | DeSoto County deputy remains in hospital, suspect charged with DUI

Marco’s Pizza in Olive Branch and Southaven hosted a fundraiser for DeSoto County Deputy Austin Eldridge and his family Monday.

Fundraiser for injured DeSoto Co deputy

“On top of medical bills, Deputy Eldridge and his wife are also expecting a baby. Marco’s Pizza wants to make sure that Deputy Eldridge and his family are taken care of during this long road to recovery,” wrote a spokesperson in an email to WMC.

The businesses held a 12-hour fundraiser and donating 20% of the entire day’s sales.

Related | DeSoto County business starts fundraiser to help deputy injured in DUI crash

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.