Mid-South restaurants raise money for DeSoto County deputy injured in DUI crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two more restaurants in DeSoto County pitched in to help a deputy who was critically injured in a DUI crash earlier this month.
Marco’s Pizza in Olive Branch and Southaven hosted a fundraiser for DeSoto County Deputy Austin Eldridge and his family Monday.
“On top of medical bills, Deputy Eldridge and his wife are also expecting a baby. Marco’s Pizza wants to make sure that Deputy Eldridge and his family are taken care of during this long road to recovery,” wrote a spokesperson in an email to WMC.
The businesses held a 12-hour fundraiser and donating 20% of the entire day’s sales.
