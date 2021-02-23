Middle Tenn. fire crews help Memphis firefighters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - Firefighters in middle Tennessee have been called to help fight fire in the Bluff City, but it might not be for the reason you think.
Hundreds of water mains broke across Memphis last week as we experienced freezing temperatures. Rural Williamson County sent a tanker filled with 2,000 gallons of water to Memphis.
Officials said it’s uncommon to send a Williamson County taker 200 miles west. “Late last night, we got a phone call that asked for one to go early this morning,” said Jay Bonson, Williamson County Fire and Rescue Services coordinator.
Williamson County sent two firefighters and a tanker to Memphis on Monday morning.
Low-water pressure in Memphis from sub-zero temperatures makes using hydrants a challenge. That’s where the tankers come in. Tennessee’s mutual aid system requested nine tankers from west Tennessee and one from middle Tennessee - Williamson County.
The 2,000 to 3,000-gallon tankers can extinguish fires across the Bluff City because hydrants can’t be used due to water pressure. Tankers are also equipped with a pool to maintain a constant water supply.
