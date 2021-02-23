MPD: Investigation underway after woman found dead inside apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are looking for information after a woman was found dead Monday night.
Officers were called to E. Barbara Cove near Raleigh Lagrange Rd for a well-being check.
MPD found a woman dead on the scene. The cause of death is unknown at this time, but foul play has been suspected.
No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
