MPD: Uber driver charged with sexual battery to passenger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Uber driver is facing sexual battery charges. Memphis police said they were called to a forcible fondling call on Devel Street near S. Goodlett Street in Oakhaven on Feb. 13.
The victim told police her Uber driver, Winston Yates, 32, touched her in an inappropriate way. According to the police affidavit, the victim started strapping her 6-month-old child into the vehicle and the suspect came behind her and put his penile area against her buttocks. The suspect then placed his hand on her buttocks, according to MPD.
Police said the victim gathered her things, her child and went back to the house. She told the police this action was done without her consent.
Once investigators made contact with Yates, he was advised by his lawyer that he would not be giving a statement to the police.
Yates has been charged with sexual battery.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.