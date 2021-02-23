One shot, one arrested in Panola Co. shooting

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 4:17 PM

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Panola County Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Eureka Rd., according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told them that a male was shot and transported to Panola Medical by a private vehicle.

The victim was in non-critical condition, police said.

Panola County Police said they’re investigating this crime and have one person of interest in custody.

