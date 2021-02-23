One shot, one arrested in Panola Co. shooting

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Panola County Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened on Eureka Rd., according to police.
When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told them that a male was shot and transported to Panola Medical by a private vehicle.
The victim was in non-critical condition, police said.
Panola County Police said they’re investigating this crime and have one person of interest in custody.
WMC Action News 5 will update this story as new information is released.
