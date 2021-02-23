Rep. Cohen asks president to rescind permit for Byhalia Pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a letter, Congressman Steve Cohen of Tennessee is asking President Joe Biden to rescind a permit for the Byhalia Pipeline.
The Valero Energy pipeline would cut through southwest Memphis and North Mississippi.
Residents here have been protesting the pipeline since late last year.
Cohen says it could cut over the Memphis Sand Aquifer and could potentially contaminate the City of Memphis’ source of drinking water.
The letter reads: “Southwest Memphis is already burdened by dozens of industrial facilities, and subjecting those Black communities to more environmental degradation is wrong.”
The Memphis City Council is expected to vote on a resolution at this week’s meeting to oppose the pipeline.
