Senate passes bill to allow Tennessee gov. to reopen schools during public health emergency

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bill that would give Tennessee’s governor the authority to open and close schools during a public health emergency cleared the state senate Monday.
The bill, sponsored by Senators Brian Kelsey of Germantown and Kevin Vaughan of Collierville, gives local school boards the power to open and close as they see fit.
It also gives the governor the authority to mandate school openings.
Kelsey called the senate’s approval a, “victory for students and parents as every Tennessee family deserves the choice of in-person learning.”
The bill is now headed to the House.
