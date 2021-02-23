Shelby Co. firefighters rescue great dane from frozen pond

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 22, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 6:17 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday morning the Shelby County Fire Department got a call from a family in desperate need of help.

Their 2-year-old great dane was stuck in a frozen pond.

The family let both their dogs outside around 7:30 a.m. one came home but Zoey had fallen through the ice of a nearby pond.

The family could not reach the dog, so they called 911.

Two firefighters got into a paddle boat and after smashing through ice with a sledgehammer were able to reach Zoey.

Zoey was taken to a vet where she is reported to be doing well.

