Shelby Co. firefighters rescue great dane from frozen pond

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday morning the Shelby County Fire Department got a call from a family in desperate need of help.
Their 2-year-old great dane was stuck in a frozen pond.
The family let both their dogs outside around 7:30 a.m. one came home but Zoey had fallen through the ice of a nearby pond.
The family could not reach the dog, so they called 911.
Two firefighters got into a paddle boat and after smashing through ice with a sledgehammer were able to reach Zoey.
Zoey was taken to a vet where she is reported to be doing well.
