Solid Waste crews in Memphis running half day behind after winter storm
February 23, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The winter storm that hit the Mid-South has caused some delays for the Solid Waste crews in Memphis.

According to the City of Memphis, Solid Waste Management and its contractor are asking residents to be patient as collection crews work through neighborhoods.

Pick-up crews are a half-day behind due to the winter storm, which suspended last week’s collections.

The City of Memphis said it’s making every effort to provide all customers their weekly collection service by Saturday, Feb. 27. Everyone has been asked to place their cart on the curb on your normal collection day and leave it there until it’s collected.

