Tenn. Senator Brian Kelsey presents bill that would allow first responders to live where they choose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) has presented a bill that would allow first responders to live where they choose, which would ban residency requirements statewide for police officers and firefighters.
Senate Bill 29 was presented on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 10:30 am.
The issue of police residency in Memphis nearly came up for a vote last year until the Memphis City Council voted to remove the referendum from the November ballot. If voted on and approved, it would’ve allowed Memphis police officers to live up to two hours outside of city limits.
