Unanswered questions remain after four death in murder-suicide

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Fayette County residents are stunned by the quadruple shooting of an entire family. Investigators are calling it a murder-suicide involving a mother, father and two teenaged daughters.
“I’ve lived here over 20 years myself. Never seen anything like this before, so it’s really sad,” said Somerville Home Furnishings Co-owner Wendy Butler.
Butler, who owns the business with her husband, says it is especially hard to hear in a small community.
“Everybody knows everybody. So to hear this it’s heartbreaking,” she said.
Investigators say the shootings happened at an upscale house outside of the Williston community Thursday afternoon. There are only two other houses in the rural subdivision with lots for sale. One neighbor, who did not want to talk on camera, said the family moved in around 2011.
The neighbors described them as a lovely family with no indication of any problems. Ray Garcia with the Fayette County Sheriff’s office said.
“There’s never been a law enforcement call and there’s no history of violence, so nothing that would give any indication or a hint of problem there before,” said Garcia.
Investigators say all of the people in the house were shot. The type of weapon has not been released. A neighbor said someone in the house called 911.
“It’s a pretty shocking scene when you have that many folks that appears to be an entire family unit,” said Garcia.
Investigators are waiting on results from the medical examiner that could reveal more about what happened.
“We have to pray for that whole entire family,” said Butler. “You gotta think a funeral for four, that’s gotta be really hard.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says it is not releasing the identity of the family at this time.
