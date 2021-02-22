Warm & dry pattern to start the week, but a rainy pattern will return soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a south wind at 10 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 40. Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the lower 50s, and lows in the lower 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower along with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the lower 60s, and lows near 50.
