Water remains in short supply, city leaders working to distribute to those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water remains in short supply in the Mid-South and the big question is where can you find some.
A line of cars wrapped around the Orange Mound Community Center Monday morning. Every person waiting in line hoping to get water.
”I gotta stand in line and get what I need in order to survive, anybody would, you know what I mean. Been everywhere looking for water and couldn’t find any you know -- Walmart, Sam’s,” said Shelby County resident Willie Walker.
A Kroger spokesperson said stores in the Mid-South are receiving shipments of water periodically and they are limiting water to two cases per customer.
Cash Savers in Midtown and Whitehaven were out of water Monday. The Midtown location is scheduled to receive about 1,800 cases Tuesday.
City council member JB Smiley organized Monday’s water distribution event. He said with help they were able to distribute 400 cases of water.
”Just doing what I’m supposed to do,” said Smiley. “They elect us to do what we can to serve the people and this is essentially my reaching into my pockets and serving the people.”
Smiley says there will be more events happening this week.
County commissioner Tami Sawyer says she’s teamed up with Black Lives Matter Memphis chapter and concerned citizens for change to deliver water to folks in need.
″So we’ve been delivering water to people’s houses since Friday,” said Sawyer.
She says they chose to deliver water because of the need they saw. Over the weekend she says 400 cases were delivered and is expecting 10,000 cases from Tennessee Valley Authority Monday.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s office said they are also aware the distribution events are not accessible to everyone and that is why they’ve sent more than 5,100 bottles to churches and the Neighborhood Christian Center.
About 27,000 bottles were sent to Memphis Housing Authority for residents, and two pallets were delivered to MIFA so for volunteers to deliver to customers.
If you need water to be delivered to you, there is a form you’re asked to fill out: https://bit.ly/37GlT17
If the link is not working you can contact the Shelby County Commissioners office at (901) 222-1000 and leave a message for Commissioner Sawyer explaining you need water delivered.
