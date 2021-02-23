West Tennessee man dies in plane crash

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg man was killed when a small airplane crashed in north Alabama over the weekend.
Officials say 70-year-old John Sigman Sr. died when the private plane went down near Cullman Regional Airport.
The FAA says a Piper PA-32 crashed in the woods and caught fire but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
A Cullman man, who was the only passenger in the aircraft, was seriously injured.
Officials say Sigman was in Alabama to consider purchasing the airplane that crashed.
