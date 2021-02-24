ALERT: Statewide tornado drill for Mississippi begins 9:15 a.m. Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WMC) - Expect to hear sirens just after 9 a.m. Wednesday all across Mississippi, but there’s no cause for alarm.
The National Weather Service is hosting a statewide tornado drill to prepare the state for a real tornado. It begins at 9:15 a.m.
This drill was supposed to happen last week during severe weather preparedness week, but the ice storm forced the change.
Here are some tips from the National Weather Service in the event of a real tornado:
- If you live in a mobile home, leave it, even if it has tie-downs. Find shelter in a building with a strong foundation with a good distance away from the mobile home.
- If you are at work or school go to a basement or inside a hallway. Avoid places with wide-span roofs like a cafeteria or an auditorium.
- Make sure to use your arms to protect your neck and head.
- If you’re outside when a tornado hits, get in any sturdy building. If a shelter is not available or there’s no time to get indoors, lie in a ditch.
- If you are in your car, never try to out-drive a tornado because they can change directions really quickly and lift your vehicle.
