Arrest made after 2-lbs of marijuana, rifle, and more found inside Shelby Co. home

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Deputies have made an arrest after officers said a man was in possession of more than two pounds of marijuana.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence and aggravated assault call on Glenlaural Way in southeast Shelby County on Monday.
While deputies arrested Alexandrisu Mason, 23, officers found a large amount of marijuana and a semi-automatic rifle in plain view inside the home.
Detectives made the scene, served a search warrant, and seized property that included over two pounds of marijuana and an assortment of other illegal drugs and weapons.
A narcotics investigation is currently underway.
