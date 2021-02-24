Arrest made after 2-lbs of marijuana, rifle, and more found inside Shelby Co. home

Shelby County Sheriff's Office (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 24, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 12:57 PM

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Deputies have made an arrest after officers said a man was in possession of more than two pounds of marijuana.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence and aggravated assault call on Glenlaural Way in southeast Shelby County on Monday.

While deputies arrested Alexandrisu Mason, 23, officers found a large amount of marijuana and a semi-automatic rifle in plain view inside the home.

Detectives made the scene, served a search warrant, and seized property that included over two pounds of marijuana and an assortment of other illegal drugs and weapons.

A narcotics investigation is currently underway.

