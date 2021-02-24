Best Life: Fake News? How to spot a deep fake

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Manipulating videos to persuade an audience is nothing new, however, technology is making it harder and harder to tell what’s real and what’s not. As of 2020, there are 100 million deep fake videos online. And the economic cost of disinformation is as high as 78 billion dollars a year. In July 2019, U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff asked the CEO’s of Facebook, Twitter, and Google about their formal policies on deep fakes and how they plan to detect them. And unfortunately, few have responded.