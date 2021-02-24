City council has yet to vote on the resolution opposing the Byhalia Pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Byhalia Pipeline project has gained a lot of attention from locals and some big celebrities, city council members were set to vote on a resolution opposing the Byhalia Pipeline Tuesday but moved that for discussion till their next meeting on March 2.
The project would implement a 49-mile pipeline that would cut through the southwest Memphis and north Mississippi area.
“No oil in the soil, no oil in the water, no more injustices in our neighborhoods,” Co-founder of Memphis Community Against the Pipeline (MCAP) Justin Pearson said.
Tuesday, Memphians against the pipeline held a pipeline protest.
The rally ended with a march in front of the city council building.
Pearson said the project is unjust in many ways.
“It’s environmental injustice, it’s environmental racism, an oil spill would destroy our drinking water, which is one of our most valuable resources,” Pearson said.
An MLGW spokesperson said they are “aware of the proposed pipeline and we are in the process of evaluating the situation and identifying concerns if any.”
Plains All American Pipeline is behind the project.
“The aquifer is important to us, too,” the company said. “Drinking water sources within the aquifer are located at a substantially greater depth than our pipeline, which will typically be at 3-4 feet below the surface.”
They also said once operational, the pipeline will pay an estimated $3 million in annual property taxes to municipalities along the route in Tennessee and Mississippi.
Memphis City Council members Jeff Warren and Edmund H. Ford have expressed their opposition to the project and sponsored a resolution opposing the project.
That vote is now scheduled for March 2nd.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.