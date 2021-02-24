City of Memphis in charge of COVID-19 vaccine distrubution

St. Francis Hospital said, “The Saint Francis Healthcare Network is currently in Phase 1b of our COVID-19 vaccination plan. We have started planning for community vaccinations. We are working with state and local leaders, and we will keep everyone informed as more vaccine doses become available and we are able to expand vaccination capability. Please refer to our hospital websites and Facebook pages for registration guidelines in the days and weeks ahead. The most effective safety measures we can take against COVID-19 continue to be wearing a mask, washing our hands, and maintaining social distance.”