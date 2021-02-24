Clouds moving in with the next cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect increasing clouds through the afternoon ahead of the next front. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will remain southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: An early shower with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds will turn northeast at 10-15 mph.
LATE WEEK: Expect off and on clouds Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. Rain is possible Thursday night, especially in north Mississippi. Lows will be in the 40s. Off and on downpours are possible Friday with highs in the low 50s.
WEEKEND: Expect more clouds and periods of rain both days, but especially on Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday and lower 60s Sunday with lows in the 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
