Grizzlies 2nd half schedule released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the condensed NBA season, schedules have been tough for most teams in the association. The NBA released the second half schedules and the Grizzlies have a brutal slate. The team will play 40 games in 68 days.
Memphis will play seven straight road games from April 16-26. The longest since the team has been in Memphis. The team will play 11 back-to-backs and it won’t have more than one day off for the entire schedule.
The Grizzlies are playing 6 of their postponed games from the first half of the schedule, in the second.
The second half starts March 10 when the Grizzlies host the Washington Wizards. Former Memphis Tiger, Precious Achiuwa, will return to FedExForum when the Grizzlies host the Miami Heat, March 17th. James Wiseman will return to Memphis, March 19 & 20 for a back-to-back between Golden State. Mike Conley returns with the Utah Jazz, March 31.
The only nationally televised game will be April 14 when the Grizzlies host the Dallas Mavericks. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Below is the full schedule:
