Homes evacuated for gas leak in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis firefighters evacuated nearly a dozen homes Tuesday because of a gas leak.
A spokesman for the Memphis Fire Department says they received a call just before 5 p.m. Firefighters responded to the neighborhood near Fairmont and Salem to find a heavy smell of gas.
The department’s spokesman says the leak is in an underground main and there’s no indication anything hit it.
Firefighters evacuated up to 10 homes in the neighborhood before pulling back to wait for MLGW. The area is isolated until the leak is repaired.
