Kroger to administer COVID-19 vaccine at 115 pharmacies across Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger Health has received a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine through its partnership with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership.
According to a news release, Kroger plans to administer the vaccine at 115 pharmacies across Tennessee in accordance with the local and state health department plans.
Kroger said it will support the phased approach for Tennessee, which is currently phase 1b, focusing first on priority populations.
“We appreciate this collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Health and the CDC as we continue to work to get Tennesseans vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Cindy Fisher, health and wellness leader for the Kroger Delta Division. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Through the launch of our new scheduling tool and COVID Help Line, Kroger is doing everything it can to ensure our communities have access to the vaccine as it becomes available. The company recently announced a one-time payment of $100 to all associates who receive the full manufacturer-recommended dose when it becomes available to them through the appropriate phase guideline.”
If you’re eligible, make an appointment by visiting kroger.com/covidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5320.
