Mass vaccinations begin for teachers at Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools started the process Wednesday of vaccinating their teachers against the COVID-19 virus.
The SCS Board of Education auditorium was turned into a socially-distanced vaccine drive for thousands of teachers in the coming days. The district’s own nurses are administering the vaccines.
The plan is for SCS to give 2,000 shots each day through Friday.
“I am privileged to not have had COVID,” said Armani Alexander, fifth grade teacher at Treadwell Elementary School. “So going back into the classroom initially for me was a little bit of ‘I don’t know’ because I was nervous there was just going to be too many kids in the classroom. Now that I have the ability to get this shot, I think I feel a little bit more comfortable.”
Pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students are set to return to the classroom Monday.
Teachers we spoke with Wednesday say they’re looking forward to making the transition to in-person learning.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray are speaking Wednesday afternoon at the vaccination site. Watch their remarks live at 2:30 here.
