Memphis NAACP looking for volunteers for free water distribution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is looking for volunteers to help with free water distribution.
According to a flyer, the NAACP plans to distribute water in two locations on Thursday, Feb. 25.
The first event will be at 10:00 am at Anointed Temple of Praise, located at 3939 Riverdale Road, Memphis, Tennesse, 38115. The second event will be at the NAACP headquarters, located at 588 Vance Ave., Memphis, Tenn. 38126.
Visit naacpmemphis.org for more information.
