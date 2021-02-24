Memphis, Shelby County leaders announce next Unity Walk Against Gun Violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City and county leaders came together Wednesday to announce the second Unity Walk Against Gun Violence.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich held a news conference at 11 a.m. outside the Criminal Justice Center.
The walk is in Whitehaven Saturday at Hillcrest High School, 4184 Graceland Dr. It will follow a 1.4-mile route. Participants will line up at 9:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10.
The goal is to bring attention to the increase in gun violence in Memphis and Shelby County. Memphis shattered the city’s previous homicide record last year, finishing the year with 332.
