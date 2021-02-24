MLGW gives latest information on water conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday morning, MLGW customers are still under a boil water advisory as utility crews work to repair water main breaks across the city. Vice President of Community and External Affairs for MLGW, Gale Jones Carson, joined us on our morning show to discuss the latest.
We asked Carson when the advisory could be lifted, she said, “We do not have a specific date as to when the advisory would be lifted. However, our primary effort remains leak identification and repair.” She continued to say residents and businesses need to let MLGW know if they have any leaks as soon as they are detected.
Carson said, “We must restore the water in our reservoir that way we can increase pressure and lift the advisory.” She asked that customers work with MLGW to reserve water and identify leak detection.
WMC Action News 5 asked Carson when the people in Shelby Forest would have their water restored, she responded, “Some of them are still without water, but we have worked a great deal to get many of them back on.” Carson said they are working to have water restored to that community within the next few days.
Lastly, we asked Carson if MLGW customers could expect water bills to go up. Carson said, “We have the flexibility for a one-time leak adjustment. We will be working with our customers on their water bills.” Carson would MLGW will not be cutting off any utility service until further notice. MLGW customers also have until March 31 to sign up. Customers will have up to 12 months to pay their bills.
