SCS teachers get COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools has started the process of vaccinating teachers against COVID-19.
Dozens of teachers received their shots Wednesday morning at the Board of Education.
SCS nursing administered the shots.
The tables and chairs were spaced out to maintain social distancing.
The turnaround was quick to get everything ready to vaccinate thousands of teachers.
WMC Action News 5 spoke with a few educators who said they were excited to finally get their first dose.
“I am privileged to not have had COVID19,” said Armani Alexander, a 5th grader at Treadwell Elementary School. So going back into the classroom initially for me was a little bit of ‘I don’t know’ because I was nervous there was just going to be too many kids in the classroom. now that I have the ability to get this shot I think I feel a little bit more comfortable.”
The plan is for Shelby County Schools to administer 2,000 shots by the end of the business day today.
The hope to vaccinate 6,000 employees by the end of the week.
Pre-k through fifth-grade students are set to return to the classroom Monday.
Teachers said they’re looking forward to making that transition to in-person learning.
