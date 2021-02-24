Shelby Co. faces tough questions after losing 2,400 COVID-19 vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter had more questions Wednesday about the thousands of wasted COVID-19 vaccines.
An internal investigation into how the Shelby County Health Department could have allowed 24-hundred vaccines to go to waste has started.
Wednesday afternoon, Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter held a press conference and answered more questions about what happened and the work they’re doing to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Haushalter said it was the pharmacist’s job to take inventory and to track all of the vaccines and she said access to the pharmacy was limited, which was one of the problems.
She said the inventory management system and data entry also needed to be improved and the health department has started work to fix those problems.
She also confirmed the names of two employees who are no longer in their positions.
Dr. Alisa Haushalter said Dr. Judy Martin, the health department’s chief of nursing has retired.
She said another employee, Dr. Bruce, who was the contract pharmacist as also moved on.
