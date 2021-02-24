WATCH: Shelby County Health Dept. officials discussing state investigation into vaccine waste

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The director of the Shelby County Health Department is holding a virtual news conference Wednesday, a day after state health officials reported vaccine mismanagement in Shelby County.
SCHD Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter is holding a 1 p.m. news conference to address the state’s findings. Watch live above or click here to watch in the app.
On Tuesday, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said more than 2,400 vaccine doses were lost due to expiration this month in Shelby County, and an excess of 30,000 doses were nearing expiration.
State investigators also found a list of inadequacies inside the Shelby County Health Department and its contracted pharmacy.
The Tennessee Department of Health distributed Shelby County’s current vaccine inventory to community partners for immediate distribution and embedded state personnel in Shelby County to monitor the operation.
Piercey said hospital partners will now handle physical management of the vaccine.
