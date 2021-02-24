Teachers, first responders and law enforcement employees now eligible for vaccine in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi teachers, first responders and law enforcement employees are now eligible to sign up for the vaccine.
“I am excited to announce that we are going to open eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers and first responders that will officially begin on March the first,’ Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday. Reeves said this new group can schedule their appointments as soon as they are made available. On twitter the governor said 30,000 shots were made available Wednesday.
As of Wednesday in DeSoto County alone more than 18,000 people have been vaccinated.
DeSoto County Schools say they plan to continue with both in-person instruction and virtual learning for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, and that “Teachers and staff members have the option of getting vaccinated, and district officials have shared information with teachers and staff members about the process for signing up for vaccinations.”
People can make a vaccine appointment you can call 877-978-6453 or visit this website. When it comes to cases Reeves said they’ve seen a continuous decline.
“We’ve gone 17 straight days with less than 1,000 cases being reported, our seven-day average is nearing 400 after having it reach 2,400 several months ago,” Reeves said.
Reeves also said the state could be getting an increase in doses next week.
