Tenn. man arrested for participating in Capitol riots on Jan. 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WRBC) - A Tennessee man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the Capitol riots in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.
An arrest warrant from the FBI states Joseph Lino Padilla, who is also known as Jose Padilla, admitted to his role in the riots on Facebook and a website called “TheDonald.win.”
Padilla called the rioters “patriots who were trying to restore the public” and said, “God was on his side,” in one comment.
A criminal complaint, filed in United States District Court for the District of Columbia, shows Padilla in various online videos as well as police bodycam footage participating in the riot.
According to the complaint, Padilla is facing six charges including, Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder, Assault Law Enforcement Officer with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
Padilla was arrested at his apartment complex on Tuesday morning in Clevland, Tenn.
Here’s a look at the official court documents:
Our affiliate WRBC reached out to Padilla’s attorney, Lee Davis, for comment. Davis confirmed he’s representing Padilla, but said Padilla’s family has not yet decided if Davis will represent him in a court appearance in Washington, D.C.
Padilla appeared in federal court in Chattanooga on Tuesday. According to Davis, Padilla waived his right to a detention hearing and instead chose to have that hearing in D.C.
He’s being held at the Bradley County Jail and waiting to be extradited to D.C. Padilla could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
