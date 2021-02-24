Tenn. man arrested for participating in Capitol riots on Jan. 6

According to the complaint, Padilla is facing six charges including, Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder, Assault Law Enforcement Officer with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.