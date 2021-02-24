Warm again today, but temperatures drop soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a mild morning with a clear sky and temperatures in the 40s. We will have high temperatures in the mid 60s this afternoon. Although it will be sunny in the morning, clouds will gradually build in from the west and it will be mostly cloudy this afternoon. It will remain cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the upper 30s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 64 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 39 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will gradually decrease tomorrow, so we will see some sunshine. Highs on Thursday and Friday will go down slightly behind the front, so high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s and lows will be near 40. A front will arrive on Friday, which will bring a chance for scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be early Friday morning, then we will probably dry out for several hours in the afternoon. Rain will be likely in north Mississippi on Friday night though.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature more clouds and rain will be possible both days. Right now rain chances look low on Saturday, but showers are likely Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 60s with lows in the 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Isolated showers will remain in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the midto upper 50s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.