Warm again today, but temperatures drop soon

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will gradually decrease tomorrow, so we will see some sunshine. Highs on Thursday and Friday will go down slightly behind the front, so high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s and lows will be near 40. A front will arrive on Friday, which will bring a chance for scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be early Friday morning, then we will probably dry out for several hours in the afternoon. Rain will be likely in north Mississippi on Friday night though.