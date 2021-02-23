Warm & dry pattern remains for now but rain is coming soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a breezy northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers early in the day and again during the evening and overnight along with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers early in the day and again during the evening and overnight, highs near 60, and lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.