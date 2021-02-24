7-year-old shot, killed during reckless homicide in Hardeman Co., Tenn.

HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A 7-year-old boy is dead after a reckless shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon.
According to an affidavit, Hardeman County Dispatch was told a 7-year-old gunshot victim was being transported to Bolivar General E.R. in a Dodge Charger.
The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 18 and New Hope Church Road in Hickory Valley, Tenn. Officers attempted to save the child’s life, until the Hardeman County EMS took charge for the child’s medical treatment.
He was taken to the Bolivar General E.R. where lifesaving treatment was stopped and the child was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Dodge Charger, Jonterrious Hampton, was taken into custody, mirandized, and interviewed for his involvement in the incident. He said he was visiting the child’s older siblings at his home and attempted to disassemble one of their friends’ pistols, but he didn’t clear the chamber of the pistol.
Officers said the pistol discharged and shot the juvenile.
