City of Memphis Boil Water Advisory now lifted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, MLGW announced that the Boil Water Advisory for the City of Memphis has been lifted with no restrictions effective immediately.
On February 18, MLGW issued a mandatory advisory after water pressure levels fell too low from Mid-South’s winter storms.
The utility company said its customers are safe to return to their regular water consumption with a few precautionary steps to take:
- Turn on the main water valve if it has been closed.
- Flush any faucet a minimum of two minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet. Begin with the faucet that is highest up in your home or building and then open the other faucets one at a time moving from the highest floor to the lowest.
- Discard any ice made during the boil water notice.
- Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.
- Owners and managers of large buildings should ensure that their entire system is ﬂushed and that storage tanks are drained and reﬁlled.
MLGW customers are still asked to conserve water until 10 a.m. Friday as crews continues restorations across the city.
If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact MLGW’s Water Quality Assurance Lab at 320-3950, or email waterlab@mlgw.org.
