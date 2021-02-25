Bottom Line: Consumer Reports rates best travel mugs

First things first: Will your beverage stay hot or get cold? To check temperature retention, CR testers fill each mug with boiling water, immediately replace the lid, then open each mug at set intervals to take the temperature of the water until it reaches 140 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature that’s on the cool side for many coffee and tea drinkers. Testers do the same temperature checks for cold liquids, too. It turns out a good mug can keep liquids hot or cold.