CDC on the way to Shelby County, in contact about wasted and unused doses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health says it has been contacted by CDC regarding the wasted and unused COVID-19 vaccine doses by the Shelby County Health Department.
The CDC said Thursday that it is aware of reports of COVID-19 vaccine wastage in Shelby County and has spoken with public health officials in the county and state.
“A CDC staff member is being deployed to provide on-the-ground assistance regarding COVID-19 vaccine management to ensure vaccine is being used efficiently,” a spokesperson wrote.
WMC Action News 5 asked when the staff member would arrive and we haven’t heard back.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.