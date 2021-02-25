City of Memphis holding pop-up vaccine events this weekend; make your appointment here

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vaccine appointments are available on the City of Memphis’ new vaccination appointment site.
Visit https://covid19.memphistn.gov/vaccine to make an appointment.
The City of Memphis took over vaccination efforts after a state investigation uncovered more than 2,400 vaccines expired at the Shelby County Health Department’s pharmacy.
The Tennessee Department of Health is now working with the City of Memphis and partners at hospitals, pharmacies and clinics to distribute vaccines.
Eligibility currently includes people in phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b and people 65 and older.
The City of Memphis is also holding two pop-up vaccination events this weekend.
- Feb. 26 -- Anointed Temple of Praise, 3939 Riverdale Road | Click here to make an appointment
- Feb. 27 -- Cane Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 1785 Elvis Presley Blvd. | Click here to make an appointment
