City of Memphis holding pop-up vaccine events this weekend; make your appointment here

Memphis launches new vaccination appointment site

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 25, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 2:00 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vaccine appointments are available on the City of Memphis’ new vaccination appointment site.

Visit https://covid19.memphistn.gov/vaccine to make an appointment.

The City of Memphis took over vaccination efforts after a state investigation uncovered more than 2,400 vaccines expired at the Shelby County Health Department’s pharmacy.

The Tennessee Department of Health is now working with the City of Memphis and partners at hospitals, pharmacies and clinics to distribute vaccines.

Eligibility currently includes people in phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b and people 65 and older.

The City of Memphis is also holding two pop-up vaccination events this weekend.

