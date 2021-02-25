Dry & cloudy this afternoon, but rain moves in tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to temperatures in the 40s under a cloudy sky. Although we may see a few peeks of sunshine, it will remain mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees lower than yesterday. It will also be windy with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 40s tonight. Rain will move in after 9 pm as a front pushes into the area.