Dry & cloudy this afternoon, but rain moves in tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to temperatures in the 40s under a cloudy sky. Although we may see a few peeks of sunshine, it will remain mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees lower than yesterday. It will also be windy with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 40s tonight. Rain will move in after 9 pm as a front pushes into the area.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 56 degrees. Winds: Northeast 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80% rain. Low: 41 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.
FRIDAY: Rain will continue through early Friday morning, but the afternoon will be mostly dry. However, rain moves in again on Friday night. North Mississippi will likely see the heaviest rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s tomorrow.
WEEKEND: Most of the day Saturday will be dry, but rain moves in on Saturday night and sticks around all day Sunday. If you’re planning anything outdoors this weekend, Saturday is definitely the better day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s all weekend. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Saturday night.
NEXT WEEK: Isolated showers will remain in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday, but we dry out on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.
