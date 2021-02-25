Former Tunica Co. Housing Project Director must repay over $1 million, indicted for fraud

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - A former Tunica County Housing Director has been indicted on fraud and embezzlement charges.
Mardis Jones is being accused of embezzling from a program designed to repair homes owned by low-income county residents.
Investigators determined less than 20 percent of nearly $2 million transferred to Tunica County Housing Incorporated was actually paid to contractors for rehabilitation on homes.
Jones allegedly embezzled over $750,000 from the program.
A demand letter has been issued for him to repay over $1 million. It’s the second-largest demand in a criminal case in the auditor’s office history.
If convicted, Jones faces up to 40 years in prison and a $45,000 fine.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.