Mechanics, plumbers in high demand after snow storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last week’s winter storms in the Mid-South left some lasting effects on cars and pipes.
Workers at Gateway Tire on Poplar have been busy repairing cars that were damaged.
“We opened up to a line, Monday,” said Assistant Manager Mario Carter.
Since then, work has been non-stop.
“Normally it’s about an hour-and-a-half wait. It turned into a three, three-and-a-half-hour wait,” said Carter.
It is no surprise tires are the main issue.
“Mainly a lot of potholes. A lot of debris in the street,” said Carter, “We’ve been having a lot of flat repairs. A lot of people lost control. We had a few vehicles that actually knocked the tires out the rim.”
Cars are not the only things that need fixing.
Employees with Mr. Rooter Plumbing have been repairing burst pipes, frozen drain lines just to name a couple of issues.
“As the ice and snow melted on the roofs, it was coming through and creating a lot of issues with ceilings,” said Feild Supervisor Robert Geisenhoff.
Employees pulled out of the lot well before nine o’clock Thursday morning. So far, they’ve done repairs at 200 homes and are scheduled to hit 200 more.
They may have to double back to some homes because of the low water pressure Memphis residents have been experiencing.
“I had a couple of instances where we would make a repair, and it was almost like there was still something going on because as we would turn the water back on, to say an apartment complex, the pressure was still very low,” said Geisenhoff, “I’ll be surprised if we don’t have some extenuating circumstances just based on that piece of it.”
MLGW has been working on the issue all week and says the boil water order may soon be lifted for customers.
